Rockets reportedly ‘turning full attention’ to Carmelo Anthony trade

With Chris Paul in the fold and James Harden locked up long-term, the Houston Rockets are shifting their attention to try to assemble their own big three.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Rockets pushed through the Harden extension and, according to league sources, “are now turning full attention” to a possible Carmelo Anthony trade with the New York Knicks.

There is no indication that any deal is close, but it’s becoming increasingly obvious that the Rockets are extremely motivated to make such a deal. It’s not clear what sort of pieces Houston would have to give up that the Knicks would have interest in.

The Rockets are one of the teams Anthony is reportedly willing to waive his no-trade clause for. He’s also known to be tight with Paul.