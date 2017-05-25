Ad Unit
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Shaq takes hilarious shot at Charles Barkley with old photo

May 25, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Shaq TNT

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are no strangers to giving each other a hard time on the air, but Shaq is now taking the friendly rivalry to social media.

On Thursday, Shaq shared a photo on Facebook that showed him in the process of blocking one of Barkley’s shots back when the two played against one another.

“Back when I used to DOMINATE on bum a– Chuck #throwbackthursdays,” O’Neal wrote.

The latest spat between Shaq and Chuck began on Tuesday night. O’Neal became annoyed with Barkley for interrupting him after Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and the “Inside the NBA” co-hosts immediately took things personal with their trash talk (video here).

This is all just another reminder of how TNT has found the perfect crew for its pre- and post-game coverage.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus