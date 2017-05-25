Shaq takes hilarious shot at Charles Barkley with old photo

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are no strangers to giving each other a hard time on the air, but Shaq is now taking the friendly rivalry to social media.

On Thursday, Shaq shared a photo on Facebook that showed him in the process of blocking one of Barkley’s shots back when the two played against one another.

“Back when I used to DOMINATE on bum a– Chuck #throwbackthursdays,” O’Neal wrote.

The latest spat between Shaq and Chuck began on Tuesday night. O’Neal became annoyed with Barkley for interrupting him after Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and the “Inside the NBA” co-hosts immediately took things personal with their trash talk (video here).

This is all just another reminder of how TNT has found the perfect crew for its pre- and post-game coverage.