Report: Spurs open to trading Danny Green

The San Antonio Spurs’ Chris Paul pursuit appears to have them considering any and all potential options.

Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports on Thursday that the Spurs are opening to trading Danny Green but that no deal is close yet.

League sources tell the @ExpressNews that #Spurs are open to trading guard Danny Green. No deal is close as of yet, though #NBA pic.twitter.com/lo4k57Tswd — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) June 21, 2017

The soon-to-be 30-year-old Green, a 40 percent career three-point shooter, averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game for the Spurs last season. He is under contract for $10 million next season and also has a $10 million player option for 2018-19.

Green is a fantastic perimeter and transition defender, and he fits the mold of a 3-and-D glue guy to a T. But he battles major inconsistency on the offensive end and is more of a role player than anything. We’ve seen in consecutive offseasons how the Spurs have sold off some of their longer-tenured role players in order to create room to sign free agents (e.g. trading Tiago Splitter to sign LaMarcus Aldridge in 2015 and moving Boris Diaw to land Pau Gasol last summer). San Antonio’s interest in Paul is very real, but to get him, they may have to resort to even greater financial gymnastics than years past. As such, Green may become the team’s latest unfortunate offseason casualty.