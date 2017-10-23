Steph Curry consoles Devin Harris’ nephew, who lost father in car accident

Steph Curry spent some time consoling the nephew of Devin Harris prior to Monday’s Golden State Warriors-Dallas Mavericks game.

Harris, a veteran guard for the Mavs, lost his brother last week in a car accident. Harris on Monday made his first appearance at American Airlines Center since his brother died. He was accompanied by his nine-year-old nephew, Brayden, whose father died.

The two visited with some players from both teams. Curry spent some time with the young boy, which was caught on camera.

Stephen Curry praying pregame with a kid who lost his father due to a car accident. pic.twitter.com/Fdn0C0OM0r — alex (@KDISAWARRIOR) October 24, 2017

“I lost my brother tragically and it’s been a tough week,” Harris said to the media via the Dallas Morning News. “The family is taking it pretty hard, as you would expect them to. Probably the toughest thing I’ve had to deal with, dealing with myself, trying to explain it to his kids, my kids – it’s just been tough.

“I came to spend some time with my nephew to try to get his mind off of it.”

Harris has been granted an indefinite leave of absence as he copes with the tragic news.