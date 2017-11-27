Tony Parker thinks Kawhi Leonard is a few weeks from returning

Tony Parker has offered the closest thing we have to a potential Kawhi Leonard return date.

Parker, who has been rehabbing with Leonard ahead of his own season debut on Monday, said he’s been impressed with the progress the Spurs forward is making — and said Leonard may be about three weeks away.

Parker said Kawhi looked "great" in informal workouts they had together: "I almost forgot he was that good…He's close, but it's still going to be a process. You know the Spurs, they are going to take no risk. It will still be a couple of weeks, 3 weeks. But he is looking good." — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) November 27, 2017

San Antonio has been very vague when it comes to details about Leonard’s injury, so this is actually the most concrete thing we’ve gotten about a potential timetable. He hasn’t played all season, despite what initially looked like a minor injury.