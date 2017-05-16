Twitter reacts to possibility of LaVar, Lonzo Ball to Lakers

As soon as the Lakers landed the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft, fans went nuts thinking about what that meant.

Most figure it’s a foregone conclusion that the Lakers are going to pick Lonzo Ball at No. 2, giving them the budding star they were hoping for. Why is that? Well the Boston Celtics landed the No. 1 overall pick, but Lonzo’s outspoken father LaVar has made it clear he wants his son with the Lakers. The Lakers reportedly love Lonzo, and everyone knows it.

Take a look at the reactions from those on Twitter after the Lakers landed the No. 2 pick. Everyone began talking about Lonzo and LaVar immediately:

Lonzo, LaVar and Big Baller Brand mashing into the Lakers front office like pic.twitter.com/w8SKZMSf3I — Legends (@LegendsofCH) May 17, 2017

Will this be a reality? pic.twitter.com/LETp6sIJJW — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 17, 2017

And with the Number 2 Pick in the 2017 NBA Draft… pic.twitter.com/CnHhuBmTlP — ESPNLosAngeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) May 17, 2017

Lonzo Ball staying in LA? Get used to this man #Lakers fans pic.twitter.com/B4VcR5lvxO — Sports Insights (@SportsInsights) May 17, 2017

LaVar Ball about badmouth Boston for month straight then walk into Staples like…. pic.twitter.com/wsRDQWofxw — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) May 17, 2017

LaVar Ball right now pic.twitter.com/N4YVFzvqtq — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 17, 2017

Welcome to the Lakers pic.twitter.com/uvOJ5lxvaO — Laker Film Room (@LakerFilmRoom) May 17, 2017

You guys, LaVar told you this would happen — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 17, 2017