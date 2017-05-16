Ad Unit
Twitter reacts to possibility of LaVar, Lonzo Ball to Lakers

May 16, 2017
by Larry Brown

As soon as the Lakers landed the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft, fans went nuts thinking about what that meant.

Most figure it’s a foregone conclusion that the Lakers are going to pick Lonzo Ball at No. 2, giving them the budding star they were hoping for. Why is that? Well the Boston Celtics landed the No. 1 overall pick, but Lonzo’s outspoken father LaVar has made it clear he wants his son with the Lakers. The Lakers reportedly love Lonzo, and everyone knows it.

Take a look at the reactions from those on Twitter after the Lakers landed the No. 2 pick. Everyone began talking about Lonzo and LaVar immediately:


