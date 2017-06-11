Report: Zaza Pachulia will not face added discipline over Game 4 swipe

Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia will face no extra discipline for his groin swipe on Iman Shumpert in Game 4, according to a report.

USA Today’s Sam Amick reported that, after a routine investigation by the league office, Pachulia is off the hook for potential discipline — as is everyone else.

No extra discipline coming from the NBA based on the Cavs-Warriors plays reviewed from Game 4, I'm told. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 10, 2017

There was some thought that Pachulia could face a suspension for his actions in Game 4, but evidently, the league has determined that there was no explicit intent behind what he did. It means both Golden State and Cleveland will be at full strength for Game 5 at Oracle Arena Monday night.