Daniel Franco in coma with brain injury after knockout (Video)

Daniel Franco is in a coma and remains hospitalized following his bout versus Jose Haro on Saturday night in Iowa.

Late in the eighth round of the fight, Haro hit Franco with a right-handed blow that caused Franco to fall awkwardly to the mat. You can see video of the knockout below. It should noted, the clip is graphic in nature.

Franco was taken to the hospital immediately after the fight, where doctors performed surgery to stop two brain bleeds.

“At this point the doctors have told us the next 48 hours will be critical in regards to him making a complete recovery,” manager Ray Chaparro said in a statement, via ESPN. “We ask for prayers from the boxing community at this time.”

The 25-year-old shared this photo via his Instagram account last month, calling yesterday’s fight the “biggest of his life thus far.”

June 10th, the biggest fight of my life thus far! I'm coming home with that strap!! @cbssports @rocnationsports #teambodygoods #therecoverylab A post shared by Daniel Franco (@danieltwitch) on May 19, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

LBS passes along prayers and well wishes for Daniel Franco in his recovery.