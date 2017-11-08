Urban Meyer’s son Nate signs letter of intent with Cincinnati Baseball

Wednesday marked a pretty special day for Urban Meyer and his family. The Ohio State football coach’s son Nate signed his letter of intent with Cincinnati’s baseball program.

Nate is an infielder who plays high school ball at Bishop Watterson High School in Columbus. The Bearcats welcomed Meyer with a post on Twitter:

Congrats to Nate Meyer (Cincinnati) and Cole Andrews (Miami of Ohio) who signed baseball letter of intents today. pic.twitter.com/v1Tuf4F1EU — Watterson Baseball (@smanahan20) November 8, 2017

Nate signing with Cincinnati makes all three of the Meyers’ children are scholarship athletes, which is pretty special for the coach.

As his son Nate @nxmeyer15 signed national letter of intent today to play baseball for Cincinnati, @OSUCoachMeyer was a proud father. pic.twitter.com/BCAVReEG1H — Tim May (@TIM_MAYsports) November 9, 2017

Nate’s sisters, Nicki and Gigi, were both college volleyball players.

Nate is in his senior year of high school. According to MaxPreps’ limited (and likely incomplete) stats, Meyer batted .303 in 11 games last year and .299 in 15 games as a sophomore.

Though he’s made his name as a college football coach, Urban Meyer played baseball in addition to football in college and actually spent two seasons in the Atlanta Braves’ system.