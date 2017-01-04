Even Dick Vitale surprised by Grayson Allen’s brief suspension

You know something is off when even Duke homer Dick Vitale is surprised by something emanating from the Blue Devils’ program.

Many observers were surprised to see that Grayson Allen’s previously termed “indefinite” suspension for repeated tripping incidents only lasted one game. Duke lost to Virginia Tech without Allen, so the Blue Devils activated the junior guard for their game Wednesday against Georgia Tech.

Duke was mocked across the internet by those pointing out how soft the discipline was for Allen. Even ESPN’s Vitale wrote this on Twitter:

Wow heading to dinner & just heard that Grayson Allen is back / certainly surprised me that he is back so quickly . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 5, 2017

It’s awfully hard to teach a player a lesson if you’re letting him back into the lineup after he missed one game, which the team lost. The perception is that winning matters more than disciplining a player for repeated wrongdoing.

Duke was certainly thankful to have Allen back on Wednesday, as he scored 15 points in a 110-57 blowout win.