NCAA Tournament 2017 printable bracket with pod locations and team records

Finding the best possible printable bracket is critical to making your NCAA March Madness picks. We can never have enough information, and this one is loaded with it. It includes team records and pod locations, which should help give you an idea of where teams will travel and who will have home court advantages.

Above is a graphic for a printable bracket for the 2017 NCAA Tournament that includes pod locations and team record. Click on the image and then print to get the full screen.