Pac-12 talks to UCLA about mascot mooning

The Pac-12 apparently had to speak to UCLA about the actions of the school’s mascot during Thursday’s basketball game against Oregon.

The Bruins came back to beat the Ducks 82-79 after trailing for most of the game. They had the help of their home crowd at Pauley Pavilion, as well as the efforts of mascot Joe Bruin.

During the final minute of the game, Oregon’s Jordan Bell was at the line to attempt his second of two free throws when Joe Bruin turned around, dropped shorts and pretended to moon the junior forward.

BEAR BUTT pic.twitter.com/6CHQXm2jwx — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) February 10, 2017

Despite Joe Bruin’s funny distraction attempt, Bell made the free throw. UCLA still won the game.

The Pac-12 ended up addressing the actions of Joe Bruin with the school, according to the LA Times’ Ben Bolch.

Update on Joe Bruingate: The Pac-12 spoke with UCLA, who agreed the incident shouldn't have happened and won't happen again. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) February 11, 2017

If the Pac-12 thinks that represents inappropriate mascot conduct, then I’d really like to know what they think of this old video of Oregon’s mascot.