Saturday, February 11, 2017

Pac-12 talks to UCLA about mascot mooning

February 11, 2017
by Larry Brown

The Pac-12 apparently had to speak to UCLA about the actions of the school’s mascot during Thursday’s basketball game against Oregon.

The Bruins came back to beat the Ducks 82-79 after trailing for most of the game. They had the help of their home crowd at Pauley Pavilion, as well as the efforts of mascot Joe Bruin.

During the final minute of the game, Oregon’s Jordan Bell was at the line to attempt his second of two free throws when Joe Bruin turned around, dropped shorts and pretended to moon the junior forward.

Despite Joe Bruin’s funny distraction attempt, Bell made the free throw. UCLA still won the game.

The Pac-12 ended up addressing the actions of Joe Bruin with the school, according to the LA Times’ Ben Bolch.

If the Pac-12 thinks that represents inappropriate mascot conduct, then I’d really like to know what they think of this old video of Oregon’s mascot.


