Sports world congratulates Geno Auriemma, Sylvia Hatchell on 1,000 wins

Many from across the world of sports offered congratulatory remarks for Geno Auriemma and Sylvia Hatchell reaching milestones on the same day.

Two giants in women’s college basketball added another achievement to their already legendary careers on Tuesday. Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma and North Carolina’s Sylvia Hatchell each now have 1,000 coaching victories. UCONN defeated Oklahoma 88-64 and UNC beat Grambling State 79-63. The duo joined Pat Summitt, Tara VanDerveer, and Mike Krzyzewski to accomplish the feat at the Division I level.

After the games for the Huskies and Tar Heels were final, Auriemma and Hatchell received congratulations from media members, former players, fellow coaches, and fans. Below are a few who gave shoutouts to the Hall of Fame coaches.

Congratulations to UConn icon Geno Auriemma on his 1,000th career win! Auriemma could coach any sport and be a Hall of Famer. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/0TyNwQXi4j — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) December 20, 2017

Huge Congrats to @cduconn & @GenoAjustsayin Best to ever do it! #Geno1000 Although I’m secretly just glad they put CD’s face on the fake money this year, too. Much — Sue Bird (@S10Bird) December 20, 2017

Congrats to @GenoAjustsayin for achieving 1000 wins! What an amazing accomplishment for Geno, Chris and all of their coaches and players throughout the years! Start tomorrow on the next 1000! #MindBoggling — Randy Edsall (@RandyEdsall) December 20, 2017

Congrats to #GenoAuriemma and #SylviaHatchell for reaching 1,000 career wins, and on the same night!!! #legends — Shelby Mast (@BracketWAG) December 20, 2017

So glad to see #UNC's Sylvia Hatchell (@UNCWBBCoach ) get her 1,000th win. An incredible woman, coach, survivor, and mentor to so many! pic.twitter.com/oWmFbXL6BK — Brian Formica (@BrianFormica) December 20, 2017

Incredible achievements & so ironic both reach this honor on the same night / Geno will put numbers that will last forever ! #Hatchell1K #Geno1000 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 20, 2017

Congratulations to both Sylvia Hatchell & Geno Auriemma for joining the 1,000 win club as head coaches. Both members of the @Hoophall accomplished the feat today for North Carolina & Connecticut, respectively. — Anthony Amey (@AnthonyAmeyWSB) December 20, 2017

Pretty amazing day in women's college basketball. Two women's coaches — Geno Auriemma and Sylvia Hatchell– both won their 1000th game today. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) December 20, 2017

1,000 Wins ya’ll! Let that sink in — Yolett McCuin (@CoachYoJU) December 20, 2017

BIG congrats to #Sylvia Hatchell on getting 1,000 wins in #NCAAW…that’s an AMAZING accomplishment!! #UNC — Ticha Penicheiro (@TichaPenicheiro) December 19, 2017

Auriemma’s record now stands at 1,000-135. Hatchell is 1,000-376.