Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Sports world congratulates Geno Auriemma, Sylvia Hatchell on 1,000 wins

December 19, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Many from across the world of sports offered congratulatory remarks for Geno Auriemma and Sylvia Hatchell reaching milestones on the same day.

Two giants in women’s college basketball added another achievement to their already legendary careers on Tuesday. Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma and North Carolina’s Sylvia Hatchell each now have 1,000 coaching victories. UCONN defeated Oklahoma 88-64 and UNC beat Grambling State 79-63. The duo joined Pat Summitt, Tara VanDerveer, and Mike Krzyzewski to accomplish the feat at the Division I level.

After the games for the Huskies and Tar Heels were final, Auriemma and Hatchell received congratulations from media members, former players, fellow coaches, and fans. Below are a few who gave shoutouts to the Hall of Fame coaches.

Auriemma’s record now stands at 1,000-135. Hatchell is 1,000-376.

