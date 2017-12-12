Bill Snyder reportedly plans to coach in 2018

Bill Snyder plans to return to coaching Kansas State next season, according to a report.

K-StateOnline.com shared the news on Snyder Tuesday, saying multiple sources have told them Snyder will be back.

Snyder will turn 79 next season and was diagnosed with throat cancer, so there were reasons to question his future. But Snyder has done quite well since returning to coach the Wildcats in 2009 and has them 7-5 this season. The Wildcats will face UCLA in the Cactus Bowl.

There has been a lot of speculation about Snyder’s future. A recent report said the school tried to set things up for Jim Leavitt to become the program’s next head coach, but Snyder reportedly scuttled that plan and is hoping his son will take over for him eventually.