Dak Prescott surprised Dan Mullen took Florida job

Dak Prescott isn’t shocked that Dan Mullen left Mississippi State — but he apparently didn’t think his former coach would be returning to Florida.

On Sunday, the former Mississippi State and current Dallas Cowboys quarterback also implied that money was the motivating factor behind Mullen’s return to the Gators.

Dak Prescott on Florida hiring Dan Mullen: "I didn't think he'd go back to Florida, but, hey, money talks. It is what it is. Not surprising because I didn't expect him to stay at Mississippi State much longer." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 26, 2017

Mullen was an assistant under Urban Meyer at Florida, which likely factored into the hiring. Everyone could see that Mullen, despite Mississippi State’s best efforts, was on his way out the door sooner rather than later.