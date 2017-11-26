pixel 1
Sunday, November 26, 2017

Dak Prescott surprised Dan Mullen took Florida job

November 26, 2017
by Grey Papke

Dak Prescott isn’t shocked that Dan Mullen left Mississippi State — but he apparently didn’t think his former coach would be returning to Florida.

On Sunday, the former Mississippi State and current Dallas Cowboys quarterback also implied that money was the motivating factor behind Mullen’s return to the Gators.

Mullen was an assistant under Urban Meyer at Florida, which likely factored into the hiring. Everyone could see that Mullen, despite Mississippi State’s best efforts, was on his way out the door sooner rather than later.

