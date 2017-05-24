Jim Harbaugh accepts blame for infamous handshake fight of 2011

Jim Harbaugh has long been known as a rather fiery guy with a big personality. Some love it, others hate it. And after a October 16, 2011 game between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions — a 25-19 49ers victory — Jim Schwartz hated it.

As time expired, Harbaugh sprinted onto the field celebrating like they had just won the Super Bowl. With a mild acknowledgement, he shook Schwartz’s hand and then seemed to brush him off.

Taking exception to the display and later claiming Harbaugh pushed him out of the way, Schwartz shot back in Harbaugh’s direction. The two continued jawing as they ran toward the tunnel and that’s when all heck broke loose.

The benches and locker-rooms cleared as 49ers and Lions players rushed to the aid of their coaches.

“I went to congratulate coach Harbaugh and got shoved out of the way,” Schwartz told MLive at the time. “And then, didn’t expect an obscenity at that point, so it was a surprise to me at the end of the game.

“Obviously, you win a game like that, you’re excited and things like that, but I think there’s a protocol that goes with this league.”

Faced with criticism over his actions following the game, Harbaugh defended himself.

“To see your guys go out and perform that way, yeah, you do get emotional. It fires me up. It fires me up a lot,” Harbaugh told SFGate. “I’m not going to apologize for that. If that offends you or anyone else, so be it.”

Six years removed from that incident, Harbaugh is singing a different tune. In fact, he accepts full responsibility for the exchange and say he’s since apologized to Schwartz and that the two remain friends.

“I went in too hard on that, too aggressive on the handshake,” Harbaugh told ESPN. “We’ve talked, and we’re good. We’re back to friends. … There is a protocol in a postgame handshake. I’ve been there as the winner. I’ve been there as loser. You just, ‘Nice game,’ then go celebrate. Premature celebration there, in the wrong.”

It takes a big man to admit they’re wrong and Harbaugh deserves credit for that. Even if it took six long years.