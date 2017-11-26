Reports: Jimbo Fisher expected to take Texas A&M job

Jimbo Fisher has been at the center of coaching rumors over the past few years, but will this be the season he decides to leave Florida State? Several reports are suggesting he will end up at Texas A&M.

KPRC in Houston’s Randy McIlvoy has the strongest report of all. He says there is already a deal in place for Fisher to take the A&M job.

Sources w/knowledge of TAMU search process tell me Jimbo-Fisher has a deal to be next Head Coach @AggieFootball .Fisher will coach 1 final game at FSU but not Bowl game should they become eligible. I'm told his TAMU contract will be at least 5 yrs/7.5 million per year. @KPRC2 — Randy McIlvoy (@RandyMcIlvoy) November 26, 2017

According to McIlvoy, Fisher will coach Florida State in their regular season finale against Louisiana Monroe. The Seminoles are 5-6 after beating Florida, and they’ll be bowl-eligible if they win next weekend. McIlvoy says Fisher would not coach the team in a bowl if they qualify.

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman, who reported during the week that Kevin Sumlin would be fired after the LSU game win or lose, says he expects Fisher to be the program’s next head coach.

Nothing has changed, btw, from the name I first heard not long after the UCLA game: Jimbo Fisher. I still expect him to be Texas A&M's next coach. — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) November 26, 2017

Rivals reporter Mark Passwaters said it was “really likely” that the Aggies land Fisher.

Jimbo Fisher is the first choice for A&M and I think it’s really likely they land him. Soon. — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 26, 2017

FOX reporter Bruce Feldman said he expects a big push by A&M to get Jimbo.

With Kevin Sumlin out at Texas A&M, expect AD Scott Woodward to make a big push to try and get Jimbo Fisher from FSU. If they can't land Jimbo… maybe they consider Gary Kubiak or try Kyle Whittingham (#TAMU's president worked with him at #Utah) — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 26, 2017

A&M on Sunday announced the firing of Sumlin after six seasons on the job. The Aggies are 7-5 and could be on their way to a fourth straight 8-5 season. The program’s athletic director made it clear that the expectations are very high.

“Our expectations at A&M are very high,” AD Scott Woodward said on Sunday. “We believe that we should compete for SEC championships on an annual basis and, at times, national championships. I believe that we need a new coach to take us there.”

Fisher, 52, has as good a chance as anyone to build A&M into what they want to be. A former assistant at LSU and Auburn, Fisher has returned FSU to powerhouse status. He has gone 83-23 in eight seasons, including winning a national championship. After five straight double-digit win seasons, his team finally fell off this season, mostly due to an injury to starting quarterback Deondre Francois.