Jonathan Allen: Washington was ‘soft’

Alabama’s defense put the clamps on Washington’s offense during Saturday’s playoff game, and afterwards Jonathan Allen said the Huskies were “soft.”

Bama’s stellar defense held the Huskies to just 194 yards and only 14 first downs in the game, which the Tide won 24-7. They also forced three turnovers.

Allen, a star on Bama’s defensive line who finished in the top 10 for the Heisman Trophy, wasn’t too complimentary of Washington after the game.

Alabama DE Jonathan Allen on Washington: “They were soft. No disrespect, but we could have played better” — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) December 31, 2016

This is probably music to Nick Saban’s ears (except for the “soft” part). Saban always wants his players thinking they can do better, even when they’re holding a playoff team to just seven points.

Bama entered the game ranked first in the country in points allowed per game at just 11. Proving just how good they are, the Tide held the No. 4 scoring offense in the country to just seven points. It’s hard not to be impressed.