Kurt Warner’s son Kade takes official visit to Arizona State

The Arizona State Sun Devils hosted a notable recruit for an official visit over the weekend.

Kade Warner, the son of former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner, tweeted on Sunday to thank ASU for hosting him for an official visit.

Thank you @FootballASU for the offical visit! Had a great weekend connecting with the coaches and players! — Kade Warner (@KadeWarner) January 29, 2017

Kade is a senior wide receiver at Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Ariz., where he also plays basketball and track & field. He caught 83 passes for 1,062 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior. His junior year was even more statistically impressive as he had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns, plus three rushing touchdowns.

Scout has him listed as a two-star recruit and cites Northern Arizona, University of San Diego, and Northern Iowa — his father’s alma mater — as his schools of interest. 247 Sports has him as a two-star player as well and adds Minnesota, Arizona and ASU to that list of three schools as his potential destinations.