Lane Kiffin shares support of Alabama on Twitter during game

Lane Kiffin’s whereabouts during the National Championship Game on Monday night was an interesting side-story. Was he watching the game? Recruiting for Florida Atlantic? Doing something different?

While we don’t have a clear answer to that question, we do know that Kiffin wanted to make sure everyone knew his allegiances still lied with the Tide.

Take a look at this tweet he sent that contains the “Roll Tide Roll” acronym, along with support for running back Bo Scarbrough, who had two touchdowns in the first half of the game:

News came out a week ago that Kiffin would not coach the Tide in the title game and instead he would be replaced by Steve Sarkisian. Kiffin said the decision was mutual because he was having trouble balancing his Alabama job with his new gig as head coach of FAU, but Nick Saban made it seem like that wasn’t the case.