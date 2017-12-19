Lane Kiffin explains why he ran up score on Akron

Lane Kiffin showed no mercy during FAU’s 50-3 thumping of Akron in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night.

Not only did Kiffin’s squad win by 47 points, but the Owls head coach was doing things like going for two while up 35-3 in the third quarter, and throwing passes up 50-3 in the fourth quarter.

So why did Kiffin do all that? He says it was prompted by an Akron official talking trash.

Lane Kiffin said the 2-point conversion was prompted by an Akron athletics official talking trash yesterday. "His bad," Lane said. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 20, 2017

Love him or hate him, this is the exact kind of behavior that makes Kiffin so polarizing. Well, that and his constant Nick Saban trolling.