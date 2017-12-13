LSU OL coach Jeff Grimes leaving for BYU OC job

Jeff Grimes is moving on up in the coaching world.

Grimes is expected to leave his post as LSU’s offensive line coach to become BYU’s next offensive coordinator. The news was reported by Football Scoop and confirmed by The Advocate’s Ross Dellenger.

Dellenger says Grimes will stay on to coach LSU in their bowl game against Notre Dame. He also was making $550,000 at LSU, so it’s possible he might be earning less despite stepping up in responsibility.

Grimes, 49, played offensive tackle at UTEP. He has had multiple coaching stints prior to LSU, including one at BYU. He will be replacing Ty Detmer as the Cougars’ offensive coordinator.