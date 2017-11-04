NC State fans throw objects, appear to spit at referees (Video)

NC State fans were livid with the referees after Saturday’s loss to Clemson, and they made their feelings known.

NC State was down 38-31 to Clemson with just over a minute left when they got the ball at their 20. They drove down to the Clemson 28 with 36 seconds left. They had four shots to convert a first down and appeared to finally get it on a fourth-down pass that went inside the 10. However, the completion was negated by an illegal shift penalty, which made it 4th-and-15 instead. NC State ended up throwing an interception and lost.

Wolfpack fans were so upset that they started throwing things after the game. In this video, you can see objects being thrown at the officials as they ran off the field. A few fans appeared to even spit on them:

NC State fans throwing objects and spitting on refs leaving the field. #fansnothappy #acc pic.twitter.com/NZw7I5L7bu — billy weaver (@billyweaver14) November 4, 2017

That wasn’t the only part of the field that was a hazard.

A Clemson photographer's hat covered in liquor. He is trying to lick it pic.twitter.com/Nnxul5Kvom — David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 4, 2017

Also, NC State fans threw debris at officials, Clemson players, and coaches. One media member has a laptop covered in rum — David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 4, 2017

We understand being upset with the officials over the call, but replays showed NC State clearly committed the penalty and that the correct call was made.

Not only were NC State’s fans out of line after the game, but their head coach also showed himself to be a poor sport too.