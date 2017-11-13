Tennessee State DL expelled for knocking out coach during game

Tennessee State defensive lineman Latrelle Lee wasn’t just kicked off his team for his actions during Saturday’s game, but he was actually expelled from school.

Lee was caught on video knocking out the team’s strength coach on the sidelines of the team’s 23-20 win over Southeast Missouri State.

According to The Tennesseean, T.J. Greenstone is the team’s strength coach, and his responsibilities include serving as the “get-back coach” during games. That means he tries to keep coaches and players who aren’t in the game off the field to avoid a penalty. Lee, who had 18 tackles this season, was seen clocking Greenstone in the head, knocking him to the ground.

Lee is a senior from Dothan, Ala. His athletic profile says he was on the conference commissioner’s honor roll.