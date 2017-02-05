Ad Unit
Sunday, February 5, 2017

Bill Belichick girlfriend Linda Holliday in custom crystal hoodie

by Larry Brown

Bill Belichick Linda Holliday

Linda Holliday, the girlfriend of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, has a custom outfit prepared for Super Bowl LI.

Holliday ordered a custom-made crystal hoodie for the game that says “Belichick” across the back:

Belichick and his ex-wife divorced in 2006 after being married for nearly 30 years. He met Holliday in 2007, so they’ve been together around 10 years. She is now the director of the Bill Belichick Foundation.

Holliday also has two daughters — twins Ashley and Katie Hess — who are also Patriots fans:

H-town bound, beyond proud of this team #patriots

A photo posted by Ashley & Katie Hess | Boston (@thepartyoftwo) on

If they win the Super Bowl, you can expect Belichick and Holliday to be caught smooching like they were after the AFC Championship Game.


