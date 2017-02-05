Schuyler Sisters add ‘sisterhood’ to America the Beautiful

Many already figured that Lady Gaga would make a political statement during her halftime show at Super Bowl LI, but the Schuyler Sisters got that process started before the game.

The Schuyler Sisters of the Hamilton musical performed “America the Beautiful” before Super Bowl LI on Sunday in Houston and added something to their rendition of the song.

After the “and crown thy good with brotherhood” lyric, they added in “and sisterhood.” Listen below: