Adrian Peterson reportedly will be placed on IR with neck injury

Adrian Peterson’s stint with the Arizona Cardinals will end in disappointment.

Peterson is going to be placed on IR by the team because of a neck injury, ending his season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the news on Peterson Thursday night.

Peterson was acquired by the Cardinals after playing in four games with the Saints. He busted out with 134 yards and two touchdowns in his Arizona debut and looked like he was turning back the clock. Two games later, he rushed for 159 yards.

The 32-year-old has missed the Cardinals’ last two games due to a neck injury, which left his status for Week 15 in question. Now it appears his season is over.

Peterson finishes with 129 carries for 448 yards (3.5 average) and two touchdowns this season with Arizona. He had just 27 carries for 81 yards with New Orleans. One has to wonder whether he showed enough in his time with Arizona to get another job next season.