Agent says ‘several teams’ have expressed interest in Greg Hardy

While it seems highly unlikely that Greg Hardy will ever play in the NFL again, the agent representing the defensive tackle claims there has been ongoing interest from teams.

In an appearance on Mike Florio’s PFT Live podcast this week, Hardy’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said “several teams” have expressed interest in the 28-year-old. Rosenhaus did, however, admit that the chances of Hardy signing a deal are slim.

“Teams have shown interest, but nothing is imminent,” he said. “I can’t sit here and say I’m overly optimistic.”

Hardy was one of several former NFL players who participated in the independent Spring League. He is also expected to play in the league’s showcase game on Saturday night.

Once one of the best pass-rushers in football, Hardy’s career went into a tailspin after disturbing details of his domestic violence case went public. His lack of offers from NFL teams has nothing to do with skill.

