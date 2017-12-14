Alvin Kamara expected to play vs. Jets

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara left last week’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the first half with a concussion, but it sounds like he has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Kamara said during the week that he expects to play on Sunday against the New York Jets, and Saints head coach Sean Payton said the same on Thursday.

Payton said the expectation is Kamara will play Sunday #Saints — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 14, 2017

Kamara getting knocked out early may have been the difference between winning and losing for the Saints in Week 14. The rookie touched the ball four times on the opening drive of the game and was clearly going to be the focal point of the team’s offense.

Kamara has racked up over 1,200 yards from scrimmage and scored 11 total touchdowns. He has proven himself to be one of the most explosive playmakers in the league, and Payton’s offense is infinitely more dangerous when Kamara is on the field.