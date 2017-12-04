pixel 1
Monday, December 4, 2017

Antonio Brown happy about Juju Smith-Schuster’s block on Burfict

December 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

Antonio Brown

Juju Smith-Schuster’s blindside block on Vontaze Burfict was a major talking point after the Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday night. Smith-Schuster even apologized for the hit, which led to Burfict being carted off.

But one person who didn’t seem to mind the hit was Antonio Brown. Heck, the Steelers wide receiver was happy about it and called it “karma.”

Brown’s reaction should not come as a big surprise. Two seasons ago he was knocked out by Burfict during a playoff game between the teams and suffered a concussion. He later called Burfict an “idiot.” The bad blood between them lingers.

