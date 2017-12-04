Antonio Brown happy about Juju Smith-Schuster’s block on Burfict

Juju Smith-Schuster’s blindside block on Vontaze Burfict was a major talking point after the Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday night. Smith-Schuster even apologized for the hit, which led to Burfict being carted off.

But one person who didn’t seem to mind the hit was Antonio Brown. Heck, the Steelers wide receiver was happy about it and called it “karma.”

As JuJu Smith-Schuster talked about his block on Vontaze Burfict, Antonio Brown kept yelling ‘KARMA’ in Smith-Schuster’s direction. Said ‘Touchdown Brown’ will pay his fine. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 5, 2017

Antonio Brown on JuJu's block of Burfict, smiling:

"I liked that, I liked that." — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) December 5, 2017

Asked to clarify if his "karma" comments were in regards to Burfict gettin knocked out of the game, ABrown said:

"I aint talking about nobody, just karma is karma. Karma is in life; you do the wrong things, you get the wrong things happen to you. Its not personal between no one." — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) December 5, 2017

Brown’s reaction should not come as a big surprise. Two seasons ago he was knocked out by Burfict during a playoff game between the teams and suffered a concussion. He later called Burfict an “idiot.” The bad blood between them lingers.