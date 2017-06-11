Antonio Brown’s phone number leaked on Twitter by ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes

Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown is going to need some new digits.

Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Instagram model and actress Jena Frumes, leaked the five-time Pro Bowler’s phone number in a tweet on Sunday.

Hell nah she really did just do this 🤣🤣🤣 @jenafrumes pic.twitter.com/sRa9kDki4N — José Villarreal Jr. (@jfvjr18) June 11, 2017

The tweet has since been deleted, but 412 is indeed a Pittsburgh area code. A call to the above phone number now returns a “the wireless customer you are calling is not available” error message.

Indications are that Frumes, who has nearly 2 million followers on Instagram, and Brown were recently involved in some messy love triangle drama after Brown apparently dumped Frumes to get back together with his baby mama.

For Brown, who himself enjoys a good petty tweet every now and then, it looks like he was really hoisted by his own petard here.