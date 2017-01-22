Ad Unit
Sunday, January 22, 2017

Antonio Brown sad face gets Crying Jordan treatment

January 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Antonio Brown Crying Jordan

This was not a good week for Antonio Brown.

First the Steelers wide receiver was at the center of a controversy for live-streaming the team’s postgame celebration last weekend on Facebook. Then Pittsburgh lost to the New England Patriots badly in the AFC Championship Game, leaving Brown heartbroken.

Here he was sulking late in the game:

Brown’s pose was just begging for the Crying Jordan treatment:

Brown finished with 7 catches for 77 yards on 18 targets.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus