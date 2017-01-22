Antonio Brown sad face gets Crying Jordan treatment

This was not a good week for Antonio Brown.

First the Steelers wide receiver was at the center of a controversy for live-streaming the team’s postgame celebration last weekend on Facebook. Then Pittsburgh lost to the New England Patriots badly in the AFC Championship Game, leaving Brown heartbroken.

Here he was sulking late in the game:

Brown’s pose was just begging for the Crying Jordan treatment:

Antonio Brown on Facebook live pic.twitter.com/8IOZhhHYlF — Tom Brady's Ego (@TomBradysEgo) January 23, 2017

Brown finished with 7 catches for 77 yards on 18 targets.