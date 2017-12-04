Antonio Cromartie offers services to Ravens after Jimmy Smith injury

Antonio Cromartie offered his services to the Ravens in the wake of the injury to one of their starting cornerbacks.

During Sunday’s game between the Ravens and Lions, Baltimore’s Jimmy Smith suffered a torn Achilles, which brings his 2017 season to an end. The next man up on the Ravens’s roster will be rookie Marlon Humphrey, who had an interception during Baltimore’s 44-20 victory over Detroit.

The Ravens promoted Stanley Jean-Baptiste from the practice squad. However, veteran free agent Antonio Cromartie wanted them to know he is available and ready to play if needed via a tweet on Monday.

At least one member of the Ravens appears to be on board. Safety Eric Weddle responded with his approval.

Let's gooooooooo — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) December 4, 2017

Cromartie most recently played in the NFL last season with the Colts. He was released after appearing in four games. Cromartie is 33 years old. While he may not be looked at as a potential starter, he could provide depth for a Ravens team that is 7-5 and currently holds the second wild card spot in the AFC.