Arrowhead Stadium freezes over ahead of Sunday playoff game

If you needed further evidence that the NFL made the right decision in postponing Sunday’s Steelers-Chiefs playoff game by a few hours, here you go.

Stadium employees were hard at work Sunday afternoon getting the place ready for the evening kickoff, and among their tasks was clearing a significant amount of ice off the seats in the wake of a weekend ice storm.

1/4 inch of ice on your Arrowhead seats #ChiefsKingdom . Pushing game back was a good call by @NFL. #PITvsKC pic.twitter.com/EE4LBQGymx — Andrew Carter (@Andrew__Carter) January 15, 2017

ANDDD we have some frozen seats at Arrowhead #PITvsKC pic.twitter.com/ztgN2A6k4q — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 15, 2017

The weather that led to this would have heavily impacted the game and the fans had it gone ahead at its originally scheduled 1:05 pm start time. The NFL’s decision to move the game was very, very wise.