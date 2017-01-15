Ad Unit
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Arrowhead Stadium freezes over ahead of Sunday playoff game

January 15, 2017
by Grey Papke

Arrowhead Stadium

If you needed further evidence that the NFL made the right decision in postponing Sunday’s Steelers-Chiefs playoff game by a few hours, here you go.

Stadium employees were hard at work Sunday afternoon getting the place ready for the evening kickoff, and among their tasks was clearing a significant amount of ice off the seats in the wake of a weekend ice storm.

The weather that led to this would have heavily impacted the game and the fans had it gone ahead at its originally scheduled 1:05 pm start time. The NFL’s decision to move the game was very, very wise.


