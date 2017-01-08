Report: Bills ownership ‘expressed remorse’ to Anthony Lynn for Tyrod Taylor benching

Buffalo Bills ownership seems to at least recognize that some of their recent actions have put members of their staff in very awkward situations.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Bills ownership recently expressed remorse to interim coach Anthony Lynn for intervening and making him bench quarterback Tyrod Taylor during Week 17.

On #Bills search: Owners expressed remorse to interim coach Anthony Lynn for telling him to bench Tyrod Taylor in Week 17. Lynn likes Taylor — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2017

Lynn is a Taylor fan, but the team didn’t want him playing due to the risk of injury, so they stepped in and told Lynn not to play him.

Lynn publicly noted in the days afterward that the decision to bench Taylor was made above his head. It helped paint a picture of a poorly run organization in which ownership was stepping in and making all the big decisions. Given that Lynn might get the coaching job permanently, it makes sense that ownership wanted to ensure that there were no hard feelings.