Carson Wentz vows to ‘come back stronger than ever’

Carson Wentz shared a video on social media Monday after news came out that he has a torn ACL.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was very spiritual in his message, saying that he knows the injury is part of a plan and that he will learn from it.

Here’s a look at the video:

Some quick thoughts for everyone. Can’t thank my family, friends, teammates, and fans enough. Love y’all! #AO1 pic.twitter.com/vBwxG4So5N — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 11, 2017

Perhaps most comforting to Eagles fans is that Wentz vowed to come back stronger following the injury. He was also firm in saying that the knee injury will not stop him.

Wentz shared a similar message on Twitter Sunday night before news of his ACL tear was made official.

NFC East Champs! So proud of the resiliency of this team. Such a special group of men. And I greatly appreciate all the prayers! I know my God is a powerful one with a perfect plan. Time to just lean in to him and trust whatever the circumstances! #Proverbs3:5-6 — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 11, 2017

The injury comes at a time when the Eagles are getting set for the playoffs, as they already have clinched the NFC East. Wentz was also a leading contender for NFL MVP.

Given how late in the season Wentz suffered the injury, there is now uncertainty surrounding his status for the start of the 2018 season.