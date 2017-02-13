Report: Colin Kaepernick changes agents

Colin Kaepernick reportedly has switched agents.

The Sacramento Bee’s Matt Barrows says the 49ers quarterback parted ways with XAM Sports, which represented the player since the time he entered the league in 2011.

It’s unclear at the moment who will be representing Kaepernick, but Barrows believes it could be Jeff Nalley of Select Sports Group, which worked on the restructuring of Kaepernick’s deal last year.

Kaepernick is under contract with the 49ers for next season, but he can opt out beginning on March 2. He reportedly is expected to do so.

Once a promising player who quarterback the Niners in the Super Bowl in his second season and NFC Championship Game the year after that, Kaepernick’s play has dropped off significantly, and he is no longer close to resembling the player who appeared on track to be one of the league’s next top QBs. His stats last season — 16 touchdowns to four interceptions — look good on the surface, but he hardly generated points for a pathetic 2-14 San Francisco team.

Kaepernick has been linked to the Jets in recent weeks.