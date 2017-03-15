Darrelle Revis still wants to play, is willing to switch positions

Now that Darrelle Revis can put his legal issues behind him, the free agent cornerback is focused on playing football in 2017.

After a judge dismissed all of the charges against him on Wednesday stemming from his alleged involvement in a brawl last month, Revis told Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network that he is committed to playing next season and is open to switching to safety if need be.

Darrelle Revis says the hunger to play is "definitely" still there. Tells me he is open to having conversation about position switch to S. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 15, 2017

Darrelle Revis tells me he's lost 10lbs since last season, he's working w/ a new trainer and has changed his entire nutrition plan. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 15, 2017

Revis, who is from Pittsburgh, added that he would love a chance to play for the Steelers.

Darrelle Revis makes pitch to his hometown Steelers. Says playing for them "would be a dream come true." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 15, 2017

The market for Revis is unlikely to be scorching hot. He will turn 32 this summer and is coming off a horrible year with the New York Jets during which he was burned on multiple plays (video here) and didn’t even appear to be trying at times. Losing 10 pounds is a good place to start, though the seven-time Pro Bowler will have to lose even more weight if the report we heard about how much he weighed last season is true.

It certainly helps Revis that the charges against him were dropped, but that doesn’t change that he looked washed up in 2016. The Jets still owe him $6 million guaranteed, so perhaps Revis will take a short-money deal with a contending team in an attempt to prove he can still be an impact player.