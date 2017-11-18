Devonta Freeman to miss Week 11 game with concussion

Devonta Freeman will miss Monday night’s game at Seattle due to a concussion.

Freeman was knocked out of last weekend’s game against Dallas in the first quarter and was later determined to have suffered his second concussion of the season.

The Atlanta Falcons running back did not practice during the week, which was a strong sign that he would not be playing in Week 11.

With Freeman out for Monday’s game against the Seahawks, Tevin Coleman is expected to see the bulk of the carries for the Falcons.

Freeman has 515 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season.