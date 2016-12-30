Dez Bryant calls Cris Carter a ‘puppet,’ deletes tweet

Cris Carter has been very critical of Dez Bryant lately, and the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver decided on Thursday that he had heard enough.

During the latest edition of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1, Carter ripped Bryant for being targeted more than 90 times this season and only catching 50 passes. Bryant later called Carter out on Twitter, though he quickly deleted the tweet and apologized.

I apologize it's not worth it — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 29, 2016

If you’re wondering what exactly Carter said that set Bryant off, here’s a sampling:

“There’s only 57 players targeted 90 times this season,” Carter said. “Dez is the absolute worst — targeted over 90 times, only caught 52 percent of those passes.

“If you got some advice for him, tell him don’t DM me anymore, because I got something for him. You gonna DM me after a game telling me watch the tape? That’s all I do is watch tape. He tried to (DM me) talking about his family and everything, no problem. You want to take care of your family? When they target you 90 times, catch more balls. That’s your job.”

Carter has a tendency to make outlandish claims about NFL players (this might be the best example), and he rubs people the wrong way because of it. Bryant has not had a great season by his own standards, but the Cowboys are the best team in the NFC. The production he has provided has obviously been enough.

H/T Black Sports Online