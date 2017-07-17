Ezekiel Elliott reportedly involved in altercation at bar

Ezekiel Elliott was involved in an altercation at a bar in Dallas on Sunday night, according to a report.

Sources told Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan that at least one person was punched and an ambulance was called to the Clutch bar and restaurant in Dallas. Police officers were also on the scene, though it’s unclear if any arrests were made. Elliott and a bouncer are said to have had a role in the altercation.

Fisher notes that Elliott and his legal team were preparing to plead their case to the NFL this week to defend the running back against domestic violence allegations. One source told Fisher that Sunday’s incident will make it more difficult for Elliott to prove he has made an effort to keep himself out of compromising situations.

Details are scarce, so it would be unfair to jump to conclusions until we know the actual level of Elliott’s involvement in the alleged bar fight. That said, the news is troubling for Cowboys fans in the wake of the latest report we heard about the NFL’s investigation into the domestic violence accusations.