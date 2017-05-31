Hue Jackson: Brock Osweiler has been ‘a pleasant surprise’

The Cleveland Browns are apparently getting more than they bargained for from quarterback Brock Osweiler.

Coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday that the quarterback has been an unexpected surprise for the Browns, and has defied expectations.

#Browns Hue said Brock's been "a pleasant surprise." Nothing like what he heard. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 31, 2017

It’s pretty clear that Cleveland had low expectations for Osweiler to begin with. It’s also easy to read this as a commentary on rumors of his off-field behavior, as his time in Houston was plagued by stories of clashes with coaches. He actually has a chance to win the starting job now, and it appears he’s doing the right things to make that happen.