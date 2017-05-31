Ad Unit
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Hue Jackson: Brock Osweiler has been ‘a pleasant surprise’

May 31, 2017
by Grey Papke

Brock Osweiler

The Cleveland Browns are apparently getting more than they bargained for from quarterback Brock Osweiler.

Coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday that the quarterback has been an unexpected surprise for the Browns, and has defied expectations.

It’s pretty clear that Cleveland had low expectations for Osweiler to begin with. It’s also easy to read this as a commentary on rumors of his off-field behavior, as his time in Houston was plagued by stories of clashes with coaches. He actually has a chance to win the starting job now, and it appears he’s doing the right things to make that happen.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus