Jason Garrett recalls Michael Irvin’s impressive work ethic

Michael Irvin was one of the best wide receivers in NFL history, but the Dallas Cowboys legend did not rely on talent alone to put together a Hall of Fame career. Just ask one of his former quarterbacks.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, who was teammates with Irvin in Dallas for eight seasons during the 1990s, recalled Thursday how seriously Irvin took training camp and preseason workouts.

I'm not typically big on "back in the day" stories, but I love Jason Garrett's memories abt working w/ Michael Irvin. pic.twitter.com/6BJ9DR6juM — David Helman (@HelmanDC) June 15, 2017

Irvin, of course, is remembered as much for issues in his personal life as he is for hauling in touchdowns. However, there has never been any questioning his body of work or the role he played in helping the Cowboys win three Super Bowls.

Garrett’s description of Irvin’s work ethic is one of many reasons players like this star receiver should listen when Irvin offers advice. When it comes to building a successful career on the field, there are few who did it better.