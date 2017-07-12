Jeremy Maclin takes advantage of free crab cake offer

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, a Baltimore restaurant, has a rather famous history of offering athletes free food for life for various reasons. Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin got such an offer, and he elected to take them up on it.

When Maclin was being courted by the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent, Jimmy’s, as they often do, made a public offer of free crab cakes for life if he signed with the team.

You drive a hard bargain, Mr. Maclin. We'll up the offer to free crab cakes for life. Now sign already! pic.twitter.com/XVjwjwZhHS — Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) June 8, 2017

Maclin did sign, and on Sunday, he finally decided to take advantage of the offer.

The restaurant has made plenty of offers like this in the past, but Maclin might just be the first athlete to take advantage. And why not?

H/T Baltimore Sun