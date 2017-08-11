Joey Bosa moved out of apartment with Ezekiel Elliott because of their partying

In the aftermath of Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension on suspicion of domestic violence, a number of other anecdotes are being revealed about the Dallas Cowboys running back.

A Friday feature on Elliott by Albert Breer of The MMQB divulged that San Diego Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, Elliott’s ex-Ohio State teammate, moved out of an apartment they shared on campus due to their partying.

More from Breer:

Add all this to Elliott’s reputation coming out of Ohio State two springs ago, and a more vivid picture comes clear. Both he and Buckeyes teammate Joey Bosa drew concerns from teams in the run-up to the 2016 draft over their partying. Bosa was suspended for a game at the start of Ohio State’s 2015 season and told clubs he moved out of an apartment he shared with Elliott after that because he knew what was on the line.

The NFL cited other concerns about Elliott’s character in their decision to suspend him, and it appears that the Pro Bowler’s reputation may have ultimately preceded him with regard to the severity of his punishment.