Jordan Matthews week to week with ‘chip fracture’ in sternum

If the Buffalo Bills were hoping to replace an injury prone Sammy Watkins with a more durable wide receiver in Jordan Matthews, their plan is not off to the best start.

Matthews, whom the Bills acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last week, suffered an injury in his first practice in Buffalo on Sunday. The team said Monday that Matthews is considered week to week with a “chip fracture” in his sternum.

Injury Update: Jordan Mathews has a chip fracture in his sternum and will be listed as week to week. #BillsCamp pic.twitter.com/GDuqXm2sHG — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) August 14, 2017

Matthews suffered the injury when he went up for a contested ball and came down hard. He was able to finish that portion of practice before later walking off with a trainer.

While consistency on the field has been an issue for Matthews, the 25-year-old appeared in all but two games through his first three seasons with the Eagles. It sounds like was able to avoid a serious injury on Sunday, so he should still have a chance of being ready for the start of the regular season.