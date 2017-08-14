Ad Unit
Monday, August 14, 2017

Jordan Matthews week to week with ‘chip fracture’ in sternum

August 14, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

If the Buffalo Bills were hoping to replace an injury prone Sammy Watkins with a more durable wide receiver in Jordan Matthews, their plan is not off to the best start.

Matthews, whom the Bills acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last week, suffered an injury in his first practice in Buffalo on Sunday. The team said Monday that Matthews is considered week to week with a “chip fracture” in his sternum.

Matthews suffered the injury when he went up for a contested ball and came down hard. He was able to finish that portion of practice before later walking off with a trainer.

While consistency on the field has been an issue for Matthews, the 25-year-old appeared in all but two games through his first three seasons with the Eagles. It sounds like was able to avoid a serious injury on Sunday, so he should still have a chance of being ready for the start of the regular season.

