Sunday, February 5, 2017

Julian Edelman makes miracle catch on tipped ball (Video)

February 5, 2017
by Larry Brown

Julian Edelman catch

The New England Patriots were the victims of a miracle catch from David Tyree in a previous Super Bowl against the New York Giants, but they got one of their own in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.

Julian Edelman was credited with a catch on what looked like it would be a sure interception after he picked up a ball off a Falcons defender’s leg and caught it. He made sure not to let the ball hit the ground:

The initial call on the field was a catch, and a review confirmed the call.

That went for 23 yards and took the Pats into Atlanta territory with under two and a half minutes left in the game. They later scored a touchdown and made a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 28 with 57 seconds left.


