Julian Edelman makes miracle catch on tipped ball (Video)

The New England Patriots were the victims of a miracle catch from David Tyree in a previous Super Bowl against the New York Giants, but they got one of their own in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.

Julian Edelman was credited with a catch on what looked like it would be a sure interception after he picked up a ball off a Falcons defender’s leg and caught it. He made sure not to let the ball hit the ground:

2017's miracle Super Bowl catch. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/fvayLGiEiW — Sports Edits (@AthleteEditz) February 6, 2017

Julian Edelman with the greatest catch in Super bowl history if the Pats win it. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/UbL62jfwmn — KYLE F GUNTHER (@GuntherKFAN) February 6, 2017

The initial call on the field was a catch, and a review confirmed the call.

That went for 23 yards and took the Pats into Atlanta territory with under two and a half minutes left in the game. They later scored a touchdown and made a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 28 with 57 seconds left.