LaDainian Tomlinson shares cool tweet ahead of Hall of Fame weekend

The Hall of Fame weekend is becoming very real for LaDainian Tomlinson.

The former Chargers running back is being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. On Wednesday, he posted a photo on Twitter showing him in a car driving towards Canton:

Tomlinson led the league in rushing yards twice and rushing touchdowns three times during his career, which spanned 11 seasons. A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection, Tomlinson was one of the best all-around backs in the game. His career stacks up with some of the best of all time, and his induction on Saturday is well deserved.