Le’Veon Bell could reportedly skip minicamp over contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers have roughly a month remaining to work out a long-term contract extension with Le’Veon Bell, and there is a possibility they may not see him around the team’s facility until then.

Mandatory minicamp for the Steelers begins on Tuesday, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media is reporting that Bell is not a lock to attend. Bell has until July 15 to sign the franchise tender, and Rapoport notes that it seems like Pittsburgh is leaning toward getting him to play out the 2017 season under the tag. Bell, of course, wants a long-term contract extension.

A similar situation is unfolding with Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who has a base salary of just $1.8 million in 2017 and wants a new deal. He, too, could stay home when minicamp starts on Tuesday.

The Steelers have stated publicly that they want Bell to spend his entire career with the team, and we know how important the star running back is to their offense. He gave Steelers fans a scare with this tweet a couple of months back, but the two sides are still a long way away from an official holdout. There’s a decent chance something gets done before training camp.