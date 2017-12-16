Lions break out Rockettes celebration after touchdown

The Detroit Lions had an appropriately holiday-themed celebration after scoring a touchdown Saturday against the Chicago Bears.

After T.J. Jones’s touchdown reception gave the Lions a 13-0 lead over the Chicago Bears, several players joined together in a Rockettes-style chorus line.

We wonder if they planned this. There did seem to be some spontaneity involved, so credit to whoever came up with the idea, even if the professionals would probably have a thing or two to say about the execution.

It’s not the first time Ford Field has played host to a holiday-themed touchdown celebration this year, though they’re probably happier to see the home team doing it this time.